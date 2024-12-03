‘Very rare’ ATV stolen from address near East Grinstead

Police are investigating a report of a stolen ATV at an address near East Grinstead.

Sussex Police said the ATV was taken from an address in Hammerwood on November 8.

Police said the ATV is a very rare vehicle, with only 18 currently in the UK.

It is a Kandi Cowboy E10 electric model, in a distinctive baby blue colour.

Police are investigating a report of a stolen ATV at an address in Hammerwood, near East Grinstead, on November 8. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Please report any sightings, or relevant information, to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 359 of 8/11.

