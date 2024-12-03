‘Very rare’ ATV stolen from address near East Grinstead
Sussex Police said the ATV was taken from an address in Hammerwood on November 8.
Police said the ATV is a very rare vehicle, with only 18 currently in the UK.
It is a Kandi Cowboy E10 electric model, in a distinctive baby blue colour.
Please report any sightings, or relevant information, to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 359 of 8/11.
