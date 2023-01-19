Two men who carried out a ‘vicious and unprovoked attack’ on a woman in Burgess Hill have been jailed for a total of 31 months, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said that Henry Harris, left, and Charlie Hale, right, carried out a 'vicious and unprovoked attack' on a woman in Burgess Hill

Police said they received reports of men fighting and causing criminal damage in Church Road in the early hours of September 23, 2020.

Police added that this escalated into reports of someone being assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries revealed the victim, a 47-year-old woman, had left her flat nearby to question the men’s behaviour after she was awoken by the disturbance they caused. In response to this, one of them assaulted the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Whilst she lay unconscious, the same suspect and his counterpart both continued to punch and kick her.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for a chipped front tooth and head and facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added: “Officers responded to the scene where one of the suspects was still present. He was identified as Charlie Hale, 22, unemployed, of School Lane, Welwyn, Hertfordshire. He was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm, which he admitted, and was sentenced to 19 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 20 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries also led to the arrest of a second suspect, identified as Henry Harris, 21, unemployed, of North Way, Lewes. He was charged with committing actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage to the victim’s car, which he admitted, and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 3 January.”

Investigating officer Dani Sanchez called the incident ‘a vicious attack’ on the woman who confronted the two men when she saw that her car was being damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officer Sanchez said: “Harris knocked her to the floor, at which point Hale joined in. The pair showed no mercy as they continued to punch and kick her whilst she lay defenceless and unconscious. Their actions were nothing short of barbaric, and the sentences imposed demonstrate that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”