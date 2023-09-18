Sussex Police said they are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog in a field between Southover and Kingston, near Lewes.

Police said the victim was jogging on a footpath off Kingston Road on Friday, September 1, when the animal attacked.

Police said he sustained ‘a significant calf injury’, which needed hospital treatment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have engaged with the victim and our enquiries are ongoing.

“The dog – believed to be a Rottweiler – was being walked by a man and woman, both white and aged between 30-45, who made off from the scene without exchanging any details. Police are now seeking to identify them.