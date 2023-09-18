Victim injured in Lewes Rottweiler attack: Sussex Police appeal for information about two people who left scene
Police said the victim was jogging on a footpath off Kingston Road on Friday, September 1, when the animal attacked.
Police said he sustained ‘a significant calf injury’, which needed hospital treatment.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers have engaged with the victim and our enquiries are ongoing.
“The dog – believed to be a Rottweiler – was being walked by a man and woman, both white and aged between 30-45, who made off from the scene without exchanging any details. Police are now seeking to identify them.
“If this is you, or if you suspect you know the people involved, please report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230175104. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”