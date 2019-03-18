Victims of 'the man who used HIV as a weapon' speak out in documentary

Five victims of a man who deliberately infected men with HIV in Brighton have spoken out in a new BBC documentary.

The documentary 'The Man Who Used HIV as a Weapon' follows the case of Daryll Rowe, who was jailed for life after he was found guilty of five counts of grievous bodily harm and five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, by deliberately infecting his victims with HIV.



The BBC said: "This powerful documentary tells the intimate and shocking accounts of five men who were abused by Daryll Rowe - the first ever person in the UK to be convicted after deliberately infecting men with HIV. The men in this film have waived their anonymity to speak publicly for the first time. Some have never told their families. And all have the same burning question: Why did he do it?

"These multiple perspectives build a gripping account of how, over 18 months, Daryll Rowe set out on a dangerous, nationwide campaign to trick men into having unprotected sex with him. We hear first-hand how he would lie about his HIV status, sabotage condoms and later send abusive text messages taunting them with the virus: ‘You have HIV. Lol.’ A total of 24 men reported him to the police, but nobody knows how many others Daryll Rowe slept with.

"Through candid and revealing testimonies, we not only explore the devastating effect of psychological abuse, but also the resilience of ordinary people. Alongside the men, we follow Daryll Rowe’s foster mother, Jacqui, as she tries to come to terms with - and to understand - her son’s crimes. But there is only one person who really has the answer: Daryll Rowe himself. Are we any closer to finding out why he did it? In a tense final showdown we speak to him in an attempt to understand and provide answers for those affected."

The Man Who used HIV as a Weapon will be aired on BBC One on Tuesday, March 19 at 11.05pm.

It can also be viewed on iPlayer, at: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p071xjg7/the-man-who-used-hiv-as-a-weapon