A parent has spoken out after police said they received a report of three teenagers having been ‘assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls’ on Dane Road at about 11.15pm on October 22.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clare Staniford, 38, from Seaford, is the parent of one of the victim’s. She said that the attackers broke the girl’s walking aids, kicked and punched them.

She said: “The injuries received by the group were not just physical. The affects will stay with them for a very long time. Many of group have health conditions and this assault has put many of them into a flare of symptoms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare added: “I'd like for the police to do as promised and contact my daughter and their friends to get all the details of those who committed the assault. The police stated they are taking it very seriously but we feel forgotten and as if we've been lied to by how seriously they are taking this assault."

Clare Staniford

When asked how the attack has affected the lives of her daughter and her daughter’s friends, Clare said: “The affect this hate crime has had on these young people has been significant. They felt scared to go out in public using their walking aids for fear of a repeat attack. Their confidence and independence was severely knocked by the attack. I've driven the group to and from places at times to relieve some of the anxiety of facing another attack and to help as many were too scared to use walking aids or were waiting for them to be replaced.

“Anxiety has been high among the friendship group. My daughter is still in their wrist support and is only just starting to be able to use their walking stick again as previously the pain has been too much. Their college have been so supportive offering them all support to talk through what happened. Nightmares and inability to sleep following the assault have been very difficult to negotiate especially as they are still having to get up early to attend college.”

According to Sussex Police: “We are investigating a report of an assault on three teenagers by two teenage girls in Dane Road, Seaford, at about 11.15pm on Saturday, October 22. Officers issued a public appeal for information and for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They also conducted house to house enquiries in the area. The officer in charge has been in contact with the victims’ parents to inform them of progress in the investigation, and to provide guidance about the next steps to be taken.

“This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 776 of 22/10.

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the attack: “The first suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with blonde hair. She was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a light-coloured top and a dark-coloured puffer jacket. The second suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with dark-coloured hair. She was wearing dark-coloured slim-fit trousers and a grey jumper.