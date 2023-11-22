Victim's parent responds to assault in Seaford
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clare Staniford, 38, from Seaford, is the parent of one of the victim’s. She said that the attackers broke the girl’s walking aids, kicked and punched them.
She said: “The injuries received by the group were not just physical. The affects will stay with them for a very long time. Many of group have health conditions and this assault has put many of them into a flare of symptoms.”
Clare added: “I'd like for the police to do as promised and contact my daughter and their friends to get all the details of those who committed the assault. The police stated they are taking it very seriously but we feel forgotten and as if we've been lied to by how seriously they are taking this assault."
When asked how the attack has affected the lives of her daughter and her daughter’s friends, Clare said: “The affect this hate crime has had on these young people has been significant. They felt scared to go out in public using their walking aids for fear of a repeat attack. Their confidence and independence was severely knocked by the attack. I've driven the group to and from places at times to relieve some of the anxiety of facing another attack and to help as many were too scared to use walking aids or were waiting for them to be replaced.
“Anxiety has been high among the friendship group. My daughter is still in their wrist support and is only just starting to be able to use their walking stick again as previously the pain has been too much. Their college have been so supportive offering them all support to talk through what happened. Nightmares and inability to sleep following the assault have been very difficult to negotiate especially as they are still having to get up early to attend college.”
According to Sussex Police: “We are investigating a report of an assault on three teenagers by two teenage girls in Dane Road, Seaford, at about 11.15pm on Saturday, October 22. Officers issued a public appeal for information and for any witnesses to come forward.
“They also conducted house to house enquiries in the area. The officer in charge has been in contact with the victims’ parents to inform them of progress in the investigation, and to provide guidance about the next steps to be taken.
“This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 776 of 22/10.
Sussex Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the attack: “The first suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with blonde hair. She was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a light-coloured top and a dark-coloured puffer jacket. The second suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with dark-coloured hair. She was wearing dark-coloured slim-fit trousers and a grey jumper.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help their investigation. Please contact police online or via 101, quoting 776 of 22/10.”