Police said they received a report of a group trying to enter a house in Aldervale Cottages at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A resident suffered minor injuries, before the three youths fled the scene. This footage shows the group as they leave the property. If you witnessed the incident or the events around it, or have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1003 of 25/10.”