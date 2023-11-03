Video and photo: Sussex Police appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Crowborough
Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a burglary where three youths with weapons assaulted a man in a property in Crowborough.
Police said they received a report of a group trying to enter a house in Aldervale Cottages at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 25.
See the video here.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A resident suffered minor injuries, before the three youths fled the scene. This footage shows the group as they leave the property. If you witnessed the incident or the events around it, or have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1003 of 25/10.”