Video and photo: Sussex Police appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Crowborough

Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a burglary where three youths with weapons assaulted a man in a property in Crowborough.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Sussex Police said they are investigating a report of a burglary in Crowborough and issued this imageSussex Police said they are investigating a report of a burglary in Crowborough and issued this image
Police said they received a report of a group trying to enter a house in Aldervale Cottages at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 25.

See the video here.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A resident suffered minor injuries, before the three youths fled the scene. This footage shows the group as they leave the property. If you witnessed the incident or the events around it, or have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1003 of 25/10.”