Police said Joshua Scofield, of Wells Road, Crawley, was driving southbound at Warninglid on November 3, 2021, but had not safely stowed a large digger bucket on the back of his vehicle.

Scofield, 30, had failed to lower the crane, said police, despite an alarm system on the vehicle that warned him about the fault.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Video footage from a vehicle travelling behind showed the digger bucket hoisted into the air as the lorry drove towards a bridge.

The A23 at Warninglid was closed in both directions after a vehicle hit a bridge on November 3, 2021. Picture: Sussex Police

“The digger bucket struck the bridge and was cut off the vehicle because of the impact, while Scofield continued to drive.

“The 30-year-old stopped at Bolney nearby and was questioned by the police.

“Officers also found that the lorry had two defective tyres, which could have blown out.”

Police said Scofield was charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 15, where he admitted dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for one year and must take an extended retest before he is allowed to get behind the wheel again, police said.

Police added that the court ordered Scofield to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £500 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

PC Barry Freeman from the Commercial Vehicle Unit said: “The footage from the A23 is shocking, Scofield is extremely lucky not to have killed or seriously injured himself or another road user.

“The collision meant that the A23 had to be closed in both directions while engineers inspected the bridge to see if it was secure.

“It is the responsibility of drivers to make sure their vehicle is roadworthy and that the load has been safely secured or stowed.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

The day after the incident Sussex Police asked members of the public not to share video footage of the collision on social media.