A man who was caught drug-driving and speeding in Seaford has been jailed.

Drug-driver caught doing 65mph in 30mph zone in Seaford - Greg Marshall (photo from Sussex Police)

The incident happened in the early hours of June 26 last year. According to police, officers tried to flag down the driver of a blue Renault Clio for being untaxed in Vale Road, Seaford.

Police say the vehicle then sped away, paying no regard for other road users. Despite crashing into the traffic island, the driver continued with only three wheels. Police say the driver, Greg Marshall, was seen going the wrong way around mini roundabouts too.

The car was stopped by specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) in Upper Chyngton Gardens and Marshall was arrested nearby on foot. Luckily he did not cause any serious harm either to himself or to anyone else on the roads, police say.

Marshall appeared before Lewes Crown Court earlier this month where he admitted driving dangerously, and failing to stop when directed by a police officer.

The court heard how Marshall, 33, unemployed of Grassmere Avenue in Telscombe Cliffs, had both cocaine and cannabis in his system. He admitted drug-driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was also found in possession of cannabis and amphetamine, and admitted two counts of possession of a class B drug.

Police say Marshall was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the offences, and is disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

RPU officer PC Alex Clarke said: “Marshall’s driving was appalling. He put his own safety at risk by driving away at excess speed, as well as putting the public at risk. Drink and drug-driving, and driving at excess speed are some of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on the road. The case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.

“Marshall will have time to reflect on his behaviour while in prison. We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off the road.”