VIDEO: Kebab sauce complaints among Sussex 999 calls

Prank calls can be a nuisance for any business, but for Sussex Police they can get in the way of real emergencies.

The force's 999 call centre gets 70,000 calls a month now, but some of them are not genuine police matters.

Sussex Police call handlers Skye Mansbridge and Chelsea Huggett

Memorable hoax and unwanted calls include KFC being out of chicken and complaints about kebabs, staff say.

Click here to see what happens when you call 999.

Skye Mansbridge is one of Sussex Police's highly trained staff who speak to callers from across East and West Sussex at the force's Force Contact, Command and Control Department (FCCCD).

She said: "My job involves taking 101 calls and 999 emergency calls before I pass them over to the radio controller.

Sussex Police's 999 call centre takes 70,000 calls a month

"I like the fact that you help people. Every day's completely different.

"I never thought in a year I'd be working in Sussex Police contact centre, I think that's absolutely crazy. It's just so nice helping people."

But Skye, 20, says some calls are frustrating: "We have had calls about being really upset because you've got the wrong kebab.

"You've got your chilli sauce instead of your mayonnaise which you ordered and you're absolutely mortified that that's happened to you."

Skye said she has dealt with callers who have called up police complaining about their kebab

Skye also remembers getting calls about the infamous KFC chicken crisis earlier this year.

While it might seem humorous, Skye said these calls can get in the way of genuine emergencies.

"That takes up my time because I'm having to deal with that..

"I don't just want to terminate the line because they're just going to call back again."