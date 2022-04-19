Christopher Morris, of Glessing Road, is now starting a six-year prison sentence, police confirmed.

Morris was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on April 11, having previously admitted possession of five kilos of cocaine with intent to supply, and money laundering – said police.

Morris had just left his home on December 15 last year when he was stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

Officers confirmed they found a bag containing two other bags, one with four one-kilo packs of cocaine with a potential street value of up to £400,000, and the other one with £40,000 cash.

The video, released by Sussex Police, shows the moment SEU officers took the bags full of drugs and cash from the car.

At his home they found a further quantity of cocaine and several thousands pounds more cash, police confirmed.

Police say Morris claimed to be carrying the drugs and cash under duress for dealers, but was unable to produce any evidence to support this, and had no option but to admit his guilt.

VIDEO: Pevensey man caught red-handed with £400k worth of drugs. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220419-150321001

According to police, financial investigators are planning for further court action against Morris under the Proceeds of Crime Act, aiming for court orders to confiscate assets he gained from drugs dealing.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Police Serious Organised Crime Unit said, “This is another example of colleagues working together to disrupt drugs supply in our communities.”

To report suspicions about drug dealing in your local community, contact the police on 101 or online.