Damage to vehicles in Lewes

A spokesperson for the police said officers are appealing for information following ‘several incidents of criminal damage to vehicles on St. Swivens Terrace in Lewes’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCTV footage shows three people who police are eager to speak to and trace in connection with the ongoing investigation.