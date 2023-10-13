Video shows moment Sussex drug dealer is arrested on A27 in Worthing by armed police officers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Craig Richards, 38 – unemployed of Mount Idol View, Bexhill – came to the attention of the police after being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He was ‘linked to high level buying and selling’ of the class A drug in East Sussex, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Officers carried out a warrant at a lockup and found evidence that he was selling the drugs by the kilogram in bulk orders.
“Meanwhile police also seized thousands of pounds in cash notes from his home in Bexhill.
“During the warrant executed at the lockup in the Rother area police also seized a firearm which had been converted to fire live ammunition, but this was not linked to Richards.”
Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit stopped a van driven by Richards on the A27 near Offington Lane, Worthing, on February 25 this year. The police force has now released video footage of the moment he was arrested.
At Lewes Crown Court on September 18, Richards admitted being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession of criminal property, police said. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
“The court heard how police attended the lock-up in Mountfield on February 25 this year,” police said.
"Inside a large box they found a large quantity of cocaine worth thousands of pounds.
“Thousands of pounds in cash was found at an address linked to Richards in Bexhill.
“Later that day his vehicle was identified on the A27 travelling west. He was detained and taken into custody.”
Speaking after the case, Detective Superintendent Steve May said this was a ‘significant discovery’ of class A drugs and a firearm.
"Richards was clearly a high profile figure in supplying class A drugs in Sussex, with evidence that he had handled substantial quantities of cocaine at the lock-up in Mountfield, DS May added.
"Officers from teams across the force, including our Tactical Enforcement Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and CID, worked hard to ensure we had strong evidence to bring the case to court and bring Richards to justice.
"It shows our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm to our communities."
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, via 101, or alternatively contact Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555 111.