Video shows motorcycle being stolen in East Grinstead: Sussex Police release footage

Sussex Police have released footage that shows a motorcycle being stolen in East Grinstead.

By Lawrence Smith
1 hour ago
Sussex Police said that a red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road, East Grinstead
Police said that a red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road on Tuesday, December 20, at about 9.20am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The footage shows a man approaching the motorcycle and moving it as a flatbed trailer is driven into position for it to be loaded on to. The man is described as white, of medium build, with short hair and wearing a dark coat and jeans. Unique to this motorcycle is a dent to the top of the fuel tank and a USB charger fitted to the front.”

Police have asked witnesses to report any relevant information or further footage to them online or by call 101, quoting serial 805 of 22/12.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.