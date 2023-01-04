Police said that a red 2008 Yamaha YBR125B was taken from outside York House in St James Road on Tuesday, December 20, at about 9.20am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The footage shows a man approaching the motorcycle and moving it as a flatbed trailer is driven into position for it to be loaded on to. The man is described as white, of medium build, with short hair and wearing a dark coat and jeans. Unique to this motorcycle is a dent to the top of the fuel tank and a USB charger fitted to the front.”