Video footage shows crowds partying on a luxury cruise liner, just hours before a grandfather died aboard the ship – and passengers say they were never told of the fatal incident.

James Messham, from Shoreham in West Sussex, was reported dead two-and-a-half hours after the MSC Virtuosa departed from Southampton on Saturday, May 3.

A 56-year-old man from Richmond, London, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Mr Messham died at approximately 8.30pm on May 3 after an ‘altercation’, police say.

But it has been claimed there was no police presence until the ship re-docked at Southampton, two days later.

Shocked tourists on the cruise have described the hours before and after his death.

A mum-of-one – who asked to remain anonymous – said it was a ‘normal day, filled with people having a good time’ – and people started drinking from 10am.

She added: “My daughter and I went to the pool deck to listen to music.

“It was getting busier and busier.

“We felt it had a really good atmosphere - like a party atmosphere with no problems at all, and everyone was really friendly.

“Later on the Saturday evening, we were sitting in the specialty restaurant.

“We heard a passenger announcement on the tannoy asking for someone to report to reception.

“In hindsight, I wonder if it was an attempt to calm passengers down.

“But we were none the wiser – we carried on having a lovely evening.”

After arriving at Southampton on Monday, May 5, the mum and daughter pair spotted a police van waiting at the dock.

The daughter also heard sirens in the distance – but neither saw anyone being arrested.

Later in the evening, they learned of Mr Messham’s death.

“In a way, I’m glad I didn’t know,” the mum added.

“As a mum on her own with a daughter, I’d have felt very vulnerable.

“Although, it is conflicting, because if it was my loved one, I’d have wanted to turn back.”

The holidaymaker says despite hearing rumours saying the ship had turned back, it carried on to Bruges, and she was never made aware of the tragedy.

She said: “We carried on to our destination - there was no word of anything happening on board.”

In response to Mr Messham's death, MSC Cruises said: "Following an incident on board our ship, the relevant authorities were contacted and we are cooperating fully with their investigations.

"We are providing full support to those impacted and thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time."