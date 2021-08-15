VIDEO: Two people caught on CCTV stealing from Saltden home
CCTV has shown two people stealing from a Saltdean property in the early hours of this morning.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 1:11 pm
Footage from the house in Withyhan Avenue shows two people steal a plant pot at 4.50am on this morning (Sunday August 15).
Hayden Cheyne, the property owner, shared the footage on social media. He said he’s previously had another plant pot and a stone gargoyle stolen, as well as damage done to the front door.
Sussex Police has been informed of the incident.