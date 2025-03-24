A man from Lancing has has been jailed for controlling and abusing a woman – as well as threatening to kill members of his own family.

Luke Maddran – described by a detective inspector as an ‘extremely dangerous individual’ – subjected a woman to ‘repeated physical and psychological abuse’ over a period of around five years, according to Sussex Police.

"On September 17, 2024, a woman reported Maddran told her he was on his way to kill her and her children,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim reported multiple violent assaults and terrifying threats to kill her and her family, and kidnap her son.

“Maddran also threatened to kill several members of his own family, who disclosed they felt he was capable of following through with the threats.”

Police said the victim and her family were taken to safety and an ‘urgent search was launched’ for Maddran, 38, no fixed address.

“He was arrested the same day, charged with two counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, causing actual bodily harm and making threatening communications and remanded in custody,” the police added.

"At Hove Trial Centre on February 20, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

“At the same court on Monday, February 24, he was sentenced to six years and two months in prison and given a restraining order against all the victims and their children, and ordered not to enter West Sussex for a period of 14 years.”

Detective Inspector Matt Phelps said Maddran subjected the woman in this investigation to ‘years of violent and psychological torment’, before ‘causing his own family to fear of their lives’.

DI Phelps added: “He is an extremely dangerous individual, who made vile threats that he has repeatedly proven he is capable of fulfilling.

“I would like to thank all the victims for the courage they have shown in reporting Maddran and supporting the investigation despite the trauma they suffered at his hands.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence, please report it to the police. We will do all we can to get you to safety and hold your abuser to account.”