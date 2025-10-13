'Violent and brazen assault' - Teenager sentenced following samurai sword attack in Sussex

A 15-year-old was boy was attacked with a samurai sword in what has been described by Sussex Police as a 'violent and brazen assault'.

Sussex Police said a teenager has been sentenced after a 15-year-old was attacked in Portslade.

"Emergency services were called to Franklin Road on July 10 at around 9pm, after a boy had been seriously assaulted with a samurai sword,” a police statement – on Monday, October 13 – read.

"The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his arms.

Rhys Wyman, 18, of Willowfield Road in Eastbourne, was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Photo: Sussex Police

"The violent act was committed during daylight hours in the presence of multiple witnesses, and as a result, suspects were quickly identified, and two teenagers were arrested.”

Charges were ‘promptly authorised’, and a 17-year-old boy from Brighton – who cannot be named due to his age – was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.

Police said the second man, who was 17 at the time of the offence, has since turned 18 and ‘can now be named’.

"Rhys Wyman, 18, of Willowfield Road in Eastbourne, was charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent,” the police statement read.

"Both appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on July 12 to answer charges. Wyman was remanded in custody, and the 17-year-old was bailed ahead of his next hearing.

"While on bail, the 17-year-old was re-arrested for breaching his bail conditions, and has since also been remanded in custody.”

Police said Wyman stood trial on August 26, and was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon and with attempting to commit grievous bodily harm. He was then remanded back into custody to await his sentencing.

On September 29, Wyman appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court and was sentenced to 20 months in prison, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old boy is due to next appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on October 14.

Detective Constable Harry Judge said: "Wyman has now been jailed for this violent and brazen assault, committed without a thought for the consequences.

"The victim has thankfully made a physical recovery, and the injuries from the sword, though serious, could have easily been far more significant.

"A further teenager will appear at court on October 14 after he was also charged in connection with the incident."