Police said emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at about 12.25pm where they found a man with ‘significant injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon’.

Detective Inspector Ian Lucas added: “This was a violent assault in the middle of the day, that left the victim with multiple, significant injuries. A fast-moving investigation was launched immediately, if you see William Miller or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, but call 999 quoting Op Elson. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the incident is also asked to contact police online or via 101.”