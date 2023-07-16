NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Violent assault in Brighton: Sussex Police urgently want to locate man in connection with incident

Sussex Police said they are ‘urgently’ trying to locate a man in connection with a serious assault in Brighton on Friday, July 14.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

Police said emergency services were called to Whitehawk Close at about 12.25pm where they found a man with ‘significant injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon’.

The man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment, said police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are urgently trying to locate William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close, in connection with the incident.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said they are trying to locate William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close in BrightonSussex Police said they are trying to locate William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close in Brighton
Sussex Police said they are trying to locate William Miller, 42, of Whitehawk Close in Brighton
Read More
Brighton fire in photos: emergency services tackle huge Royal Albion Hotel blaze

Detective Inspector Ian Lucas added: “This was a violent assault in the middle of the day, that left the victim with multiple, significant injuries. A fast-moving investigation was launched immediately, if you see William Miller or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, but call 999 quoting Op Elson. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the incident is also asked to contact police online or via 101.”