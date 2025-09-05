Volunteer police cadets found evidence of drugs in Eastbourne after carrying out sweeps across the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cadets carried out the searches across Eastbourne on September 1.

They covered locations including Hampden Park Skate Park, Gildredge Park and the Sovereign Centre skate park, as part of Sussex Police’s ‘ongoing commitment to serious violence reduction’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “From their searches as well as finding evidence of drugs, cadets and their leaders spoke with over 60 youngsters and parents in the parks around the work being conducted to keep them safe.

Volunteer Police Cadets find evidence of drugs in Eastbourne after carrying out sweeps across the town. Picture: Sussex Police

“Many positive interactions had, with cadets speaking to teens their age around the dangers and consequences of both drug use and becoming involved in crime.

“A big thank you to all our cadets for their continued hard work and for taking such an active role in crime prevention.”