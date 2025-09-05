Volunteer police Ccadets find evidence of drugs after carrying out sweeps across Eastbourne
The cadets carried out the searches across Eastbourne on September 1.
They covered locations including Hampden Park Skate Park, Gildredge Park and the Sovereign Centre skate park, as part of Sussex Police’s ‘ongoing commitment to serious violence reduction’.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “From their searches as well as finding evidence of drugs, cadets and their leaders spoke with over 60 youngsters and parents in the parks around the work being conducted to keep them safe.
“Many positive interactions had, with cadets speaking to teens their age around the dangers and consequences of both drug use and becoming involved in crime.
“A big thank you to all our cadets for their continued hard work and for taking such an active role in crime prevention.”