Volunteer youth worker from West Sussex jailed for publishing hundreds of indecent images of children on social media

A volunteer youth worker has been jailed for publishing hundreds of indecent images of children on social media.

Sussex Police said Perry Cornish posted explicit content from his computer while at his home address and also while at a youth centre in West Sussex.

Sussex Police have chosen not to disclose the name or location of the centre for safeguarding reasons.

Police became aware of his offending after it was reported by X (formerly Twitter) in December 2021 and January 2022.

The 23-year-old, of Dower Walk, Crawley, was subsequently arrested and a number of his electronic devices were seized.

Analysis revealed the children in the images were aged between four and 17 years of age.

He was charged with the following offences:

Making 86 Category A indecent images of a child;

Making 56 Category B indecent images of a child;

Making 21 Category C indecent images of a child;

Distributing a Category A indecent image of a child;

Distributing a Category C indecent image of a child.

While the case was going through the judicial process, police received a further report relating to Cornish in April 2024.

Police said he had used an online platform to engage in conversation with users he believed to be under the age of 16 – but the users were in fact undercover police officers.

He was further arrested and charged with the following offences:

Two counts of intentionally attempting to communicate with a girl who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, and encouraging them to make a sexual communication, for the purpose of sexual gratification;

Two counts of intentionally attempting to communicate with a girl who he did not reasonably believe to be 13 or over, and encouraging them to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, for the purpose of sexual gratification;

Intentionally attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child who he did not reasonably believe to be 13 or over, for the purpose of sexual gratification;

Making two Category A indecent images of a child;

Making nine Category B indecent images of a child;

Making 240 Category C indecent images of a child.

Due to the overwhelming evidence presented to him, Cornish pleaded guilty to all offences.

At Lewes Crown Court on September 30, he was sentenced to a total of 32 months’ imprisonment and given a seven-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer, Detectives Sergeant David Rose, said: “This case demonstrates that we continue to take offences of this nature extremely seriously, and anyone found guilty of committing such offences can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“While there is nothing to suggest any of the children in the images were known or connected to the defendant in any way, the content is deeply distressing.

“We would always encourage anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence, or anyone who knows of someone who is at risk, to contact us. Know that your voice will be heard.”