Police said they are appealing for witnesses to a suspected burglary after officers were called to a report of a break-in at a property in the village on Friday, November 11.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “An 87-year-old woman had reported returning home to find rooms had been ransacked. Police carried out a search and discovered empty jewellery boxes and shoe boxes. Enquiries are ongoing to identify what items may be missing.”PC William Lee said: “This was an unsettling incident involving a vulnerable victim, and we are keen to speak to anybody who has any information which could help with our investigation. Please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1397 of 11/11.”