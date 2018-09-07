Wadhurst man sentenced for series of sex offences

A Wadhurst man has been jailed for 27 years for a series of sex offences over 25 years against four vulnerable women and teenage girls he knew.

Kevin Deacon, 47, unemployed, of Queen’s Cottages, Wadhurst, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court today (September 7), police said.

He was found guilty on May 25, after a three-week trial, of 13 counts including rapes and sexual assaults, some relating to multiple occasions.

He was given a 27 year sentence to serve a minimum of 16 years, police said.

Judge Paul Tain sentenced him in relation to five rapes of a woman, and indecent assaults on three teenage girls, two of whom he also raped, on dates between 1992 and 2017 at addresses in the Wadhurst, Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks areas.

He had been found not guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of rape against one of the girls.

He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, prohibiting any contact with any of the victims and with any other girl under 16.

Deacon will also be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Andy Lawrence of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “Deacon’s predatory and vicious offending only began to come to light last year when the latest victim summoned up the courage to come forward.

“Our investigation gradually led us to the other three victims, who had kept their terrible experiences to themselves for many years.

“Throughout the complex investigation a number of witnesses were spoken to, which led me to identify the three further victims. I had to locate and ask them if anything happened.

“Thankfully they had the strength to disclose the awful crimes that had happened to them, and to support this investigation, though none of them knew the details of the other reported incidents.

“Deacon’s offending spanned over 25 years. It started in 1992 when he went to prison for an unrelated sexual assault, and on his release continued through to 2017.

“It was also clear he had identified these women and girls as being vulnerable to his predatory behaviour, giving him the opportunity to sexually assault them, which he managed to get away with for many years.

“One of them was victim for nearly two decades, and over time had effectively been much reduced as a personality, as her own family made clear.

“Thanks to the courage of all four victims, Deacon has now faced justice.

“People who are subject to this offending need not suffer in silence. If you or anyone you know is being sexually contact us online or by calling 101 and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”