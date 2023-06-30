In a statement Sussex Police said: “Wanted man Daniel Passmore has been arrested thanks to two eagle-eyed PCSOs“Passmore, 29, had been wanted on recall to prison for over a month and a £500 reward had recently been offered for information leading to his arrest.“He was spotted by two PCSOs on patrol in Brighton city centre yesterday evening and swiftly arrested by officers.“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and came forward with information, and well done to both PCSOs for their vigilance