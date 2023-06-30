NationalWorldTV
Wanted Eastbourne man with £500 reward arrested

An Eastbourne man with a £500 reward for his capture has been arrested by Sussex Police.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST

Daniel Passmore, 29, from Eastbourne was wanted by Sussex Police on recall from prison for breaching his license.

Passmore had previously been spotted on May 30 where he was seen walking through The Old Steine Pleasure Gardens in Brighton.

Passmore was also known to have links to Dorking in Surrey.

Daniel Passmore, 29, from Eastbourne was wanted by Sussex Police on recall from prison for breaching his license. Picture: Sussex PoliceDaniel Passmore, 29, from Eastbourne was wanted by Sussex Police on recall from prison for breaching his license. Picture: Sussex Police
In a statement Sussex Police said: “Wanted man Daniel Passmore has been arrested thanks to two eagle-eyed PCSOs“Passmore, 29, had been wanted on recall to prison for over a month and a £500 reward had recently been offered for information leading to his arrest.“He was spotted by two PCSOs on patrol in Brighton city centre yesterday evening and swiftly arrested by officers.“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and came forward with information, and well done to both PCSOs for their vigilance