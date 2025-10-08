Wanted man arrested after search carried out in Worthing

The police have arrested a wanted man, after carrying out a search in Worthing.

Romilly Hudson was wanted for failing to appear at court.

Sussex Police issued a social media appeal on Wednesday, October 8.

An update on Thursday read: “We can confirm that previously wanted Romilly Hudson has been located and arrested.

“It follows our appeal on 8 October to locate the 43-year-old wanted for failing to appear at court.

“Thank you for your support to help find him.”

