Wanted man arrested amid 'serious assault' in Worthing

Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
Police in Worthing have confirmed they have arrested a wanted man.

The police shared an appeal on social media following an incident in Rowlands Road – at 2.30pm on April 18.

An update on Thursday, June 26, confirmed that a ‘previously wanted’ mad been arrested.

“It follows our appeal on Thursday, June 5 to locate the 20-year-old wanted in relation to a serious assault,” Adur and Worthing Police added.

The police thanked those members of the public who shared the appeal.

