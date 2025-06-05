Police in Worthing have confirmed they have arrested a wanted man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police shared an appeal on social media following an incident in Rowlands Road – at 2.30pm on April 18.

An update on Thursday, June 26, confirmed that a ‘previously wanted’ mad been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It follows our appeal on Thursday, June 5 to locate the 20-year-old wanted in relation to a serious assault,” Adur and Worthing Police added.

The police thanked those members of the public who shared the appeal.