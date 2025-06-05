Wanted man arrested amid 'serious assault' in Worthing
Police in Worthing have confirmed they have arrested a wanted man.
The police shared an appeal on social media following an incident in Rowlands Road – at 2.30pm on April 18.
An update on Thursday, June 26, confirmed that a ‘previously wanted’ mad been arrested.
“It follows our appeal on Thursday, June 5 to locate the 20-year-old wanted in relation to a serious assault,” Adur and Worthing Police added.
The police thanked those members of the public who shared the appeal.