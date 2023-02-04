Wanted man arrested and charged after 17 months on the run following Southwick assault

Officers said Marc Stinton, 38, of no fixed address, was labelled as ‘wanted’ by Sussex Police following the incident at Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday, September 26, 2021.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He handed himself in on Wednesday, February 1, and was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
“He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 3, and was released with strict bail conditions including an electronic tag to appear before crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on March 3.”