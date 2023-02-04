Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted man arrested and charged after 17 months on the run following Southwick assault

A wanted man, who was on the run for 17 months, has been arrested and charged in connection with a ‘serious’ assault in Southwick, police have said.

By Jacob Panons
3 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 10:57am

Officers said Marc Stinton, 38, of no fixed address, was labelled as ‘wanted’ by Sussex Police following the incident at Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday, September 26, 2021.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He handed himself in on Wednesday, February 1, and was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 3, and was released with strict bail conditions including an electronic tag to appear before crown court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on March 3.”

Sussex Police