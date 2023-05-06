Peter Harlow, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday (April 29).
Sussex Police said he had been sought by officers in relation to a number of offences in Hastings between Thursday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 26.
He was subsequently charged with seven counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation, police added.
Harlow appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 1 where he was remanded in custody to next appear before a court to be fixed on Tuesday, May 30.