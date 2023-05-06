A wanted man has been arrested and charged with ten offences, including burglary and fraud by false representation, Sussex Police have said.

Peter Harlow, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday (April 29).

Sussex Police said he had been sought by officers in relation to a number of offences in Hastings between Thursday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 26.

He was subsequently charged with seven counts of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation, police added.

