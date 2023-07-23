A man was arrested on a Sussex beach by police after they recognised him as a suspect wanted for a burglary in Surrey and for being an absconder from a Kent prison, police said.

Ashley Symes, a 57-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being unlawfully at large while on temporary release from prison, police said.

He was spotted on the beach in Brighton on Friday (July 21), police added.

Police said Surrey officers had been called to reports of a burglary at a house on Church Street, Reigate on Monday (July 17) after it was broken into at some point between 9.47am and 12.10pm.

Police added Symes was charged on Friday with the burglary of a dwelling in Reigate, stealing an assortment of jewellery, and being unlawfully at large while on temporary release from prison.