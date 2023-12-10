Wanted man could be in Hastings - Dial 999 if you see him
A manhunt is underway for a wanted criminal from Hastings.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said officers are searching for Michael Fuller, 42, who is wanted on recall to prison.
"He is described as 6ft tall and of medium build,” a police spokesperson said.
"Fuller is from the Hastings and St Leonards area but may have travelled to Tunbridge Wells.”
Anyone who sees Fuller – or knows where he is – should dial 999, quoting serial 531 of 08/12.
Follow the latest crime updates from the Hastings area at facebook.com/hastingsobserver.