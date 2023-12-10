BREAKING

Wanted man could be in Hastings - Dial 999 if you see him

A manhunt is underway for a wanted criminal from Hastings.
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers are searching for Michael Fuller, 42, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"He is described as 6ft tall and of medium build,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Fuller is from the Hastings and St Leonards area but may have travelled to Tunbridge Wells.”

Anyone who sees Fuller – or knows where he is – should dial 999, quoting serial 531 of 08/12.

Follow the latest crime updates from the Hastings area at facebook.com/hastingsobserver.