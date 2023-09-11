Wanted man could be in Sussex town - 'Dial 999 immediately'
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a Sussex man who breached a community order.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST
Sussex Police said officers are searching for Daniel King, 33, who is ‘wanted for breaching a community order (CBO)’.
“He is known to be in East Grinstead,” a spokesperson added.
"Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230108004.”
