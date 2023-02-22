Wanted man has links to Eastbourne

An 18-year-old man wanted by police has links to Eastbourne.

Surrey Police need to find Robbie Haslett who is wanted in connection with offences including burglary and assault.

Robbie is described by police as white, 5ft 6in in height, and with curly light brown hair.

According to police he is from Guildford, but also has links to Dorking, Camberley, Eastbourne, Kent and Birmingham.

Have you seen Robbie Haslett? (photo from Surrey Police)

If you have seen him or have any information, please get in touch with Surrey Police online or call 101 quoting PR/45230003192.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

