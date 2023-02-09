A wanted man might have been in Eastbourne and Brighton, police in West Yorkshire have said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police said Robert Jones, 54, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence after serving part of a sentence for a violent offence.

A spokesperson added: “Jones is described as 5ft6 tall, of a medium build, with short grey hair. He has a number of tattoos including ‘SAM’ on his right wrist and may be wearing a hearing aid in his left ear. Jones speaks with a North East accent.”

Extensive enquiries have been carried out by officers to locate Jones and police are now appealing to the public for assistance to locate him, the spokesperson said.

Robert Jones. Picture from West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed that Jones left Huddersfield in October last year and has since been in the south of England. Enquiries suggest that he has been in Brighton, Eastbourne, Winchester, London, Oxford, and St Albans.

“Anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13220621660, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

