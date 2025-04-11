Wanted man with convictions for serious sexual assault and robbery might be in Sussex
Sussex Police has asked if residents can help colleagues in North Yorkshire find wanted man Jason Whiteoak.
"He is thought to have links to the Sussex coast,” a social media appeal stated.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said on Friday (April 11): “Today we are renewing our appeal as we continue to search for a wanted person who has been recalled to prison.
"Jason Whiteoak, who has convictions for serious sexual assault and robbery, is from Selby.
"It is believed Whiteoak may have recently been in London.
"The 52-year-old has links to Humberside, Sussex, Cambridgeshire, the North-East and London and often travels by public transport.”
The police have appealed for anyone who ‘believes they may have seen’ Whiteoak – ‘or has any other information’ – to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Police said anyone who sees Whiteoak should call 999.
They added: “If you have any other information that could help the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you are calling from outside North Yorkshire, you will need to call 101 and ask for ‘North Yorkshire Police’.
"Please give reference number 12250035305 when sharing information.”