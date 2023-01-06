Wanted man with links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton arrested by Sussex Police

A man who had been wanted on recall to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said Joe Murphy, 26, who has links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton, had been sought for ‘failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place’.

Sussex Police shared an appeal to find Murphy’s whereabouts on Wednesday, December 28.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Joe Murphy, 26, who was wanted on recall to prison and for failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has now been arrested.

