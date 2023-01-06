Edit Account-Sign Out
Wanted man with links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton arrested by Sussex Police

A man who had been wanted on recall to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:43pm

Police said Joe Murphy, 26, who has links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton, had been sought for ‘failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place’.

Sussex Police shared an appeal to find Murphy’s whereabouts on Wednesday, December 28.

Posting on Twitter, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Joe Murphy, 26, who was wanted on recall to prison and for failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has now been arrested.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”