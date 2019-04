Sussex Police arrested wanted Peacehaven man Tre John Bunby in Eastbourne yesterday (April 16).

Police said the 26-year-old was wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence.

Sussex Police said: "Wanted man Tre John Bunby has been arrested.

"The 26-year-old was located at an address in Eastbourne on Tuesday night and was arrested on suspicion of rape.

"He remains in police custody at this stage."