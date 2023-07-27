Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who died following a knife attack in Warnham, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that Charlie Cosser, who was also known as ‘Cheeks’, sustained multiple stab wounds during an incident in Marches Road in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

Police said the 17-year-old, from Milford in Surrey, was taken to hospital, where he died on Tuesday, July 25.

His family – father Martin, mother Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise – have issued a tribute via Sussex Police.

Police said that 17-year-old Charlie Cosser, who was also known as ‘Cheeks’, died following a knife attack in Warnham

They said: “Our lives have been destroyed by the tragic and unnecessary loss of our son. Despite courageously battling right till the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.

“Charlie’s wider family are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. His grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins are struggling to come to terms with this tragic event.

“Tributes have been pouring in from Charlie’s wide circle of friends which we would like to acknowledge have brought us huge comfort in our darkest hours.

“We would also like to thank on our and Charlie’s behalf, all of the efforts of the emergency services who treated him on the scene, as well as the whole of the critical care team at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, who did absolutely everything they could to save our precious boy, with the upmost compassion, empathy, sympathy and care.

“His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

Sussex Police said that a 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and has now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. Police said he remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A further 16-year-old boy, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action. A 16-year-old girl from Horsham was arrested, and has since been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She also remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 July. A 52-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This remains a complex and fast-moving investigation, and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this tragic incident to come forward. We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them. In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”