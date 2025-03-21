Warning about police impersonators trying to scam elderly victims in Brighton

Sussex Police have warned that there have been ‘multiple attempts’ to scam elderly people in Brighton.

Police said men, who are reported to be calling from a withheld number, are targeting victims by pretending to be police officers.

A Sussex Police officer said: “They are making victims believe they are involved in a financial investigation, and this leads to handing over large sums of money in either pounds, or in an alternate currency.

“If this sounds familiar and you believe you or someone you know may have been targeted, or if you have any information to assist us in identifying the culprits, we ask you to urgently make a report. Contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Signature.”