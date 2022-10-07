Warning: Car theft on the rise in Horsham

Police say that a Range Rover and Mercedes were stolen from Horsham and catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Bramber and Coldwaltham.

Vehicles that were left unlocked in the district have also had items stolen from them.

The Range Rover was taken from Uppark Gardens, Horsham, between 7.30pm on October 2 and 7.20am the following day.

Police say there has been a rise in car theft in Horsham over the past week

The Mercedes was stolen from Nymans Close, Horsham, between 11pm on the same night (October 2) and 7am on October 3.

Meanwhile, two men were spotted trying to enter vehicles in Winterbourne, Horsham, at around 2am on October 3.

Vehicle keys and a Ford Transit van were stolen from Guildford Road, Horsham, at around 10.40am on September 28.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers and PCSOs are investigating the rise in vehicle crime but are asking anyone with CCTV including ring doorbell or dash cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles to call us on 101.