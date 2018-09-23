Warning over fake TV Licensing emails

A warning has been issued to the public to watch out for fake TV Licensing emails.

Action Fraud said it had seen a ‘sharp increase’ in reports about such emails claiming to offer refunds.

It added: “The emails state that the refund cannot be processed due to ‘invalid account details’.

“The links provided in the emails lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial details.

“Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”