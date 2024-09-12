Warning over new parking ticket scam in Horsham
Horsham District Council says it is aware of the scam involving fraudulent text messages – supposedly from the council – claiming that recipients have a Penalty Charge Notice and providing a link for payment.
A spokesperson said: “Please be advised that this is a scam. We will never send you a text message regarding a Penalty Charge Notice. You will only receive them as a physical ticket on your vehicle or as a letter sent to the registered keeper’s address.
“If you receive such texts, do not click any links, or make any payments.
“If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report the matter to Action Fraud at https://orlo.uk/wyxM6.”