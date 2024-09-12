Warning over new parking ticket scam in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
A warning is going out to people in Horsham over a new parking ticket scam.

Horsham District Council says it is aware of the scam involving fraudulent text messages – supposedly from the council – claiming that recipients have a Penalty Charge Notice and providing a link for payment.

A spokesperson said: “Please be advised that this is a scam. We will never send you a text message regarding a Penalty Charge Notice. You will only receive them as a physical ticket on your vehicle or as a letter sent to the registered keeper’s address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you receive such texts, do not click any links, or make any payments.

Horsham District Council is warning people not to fall for the scamplaceholder image
Horsham District Council is warning people not to fall for the scam

Have you read? West Sussex school gains praise and highest Ofsted rating

Horsham couple in desperate fight to save ‘miracle dog’

‘Heartbreak’ as fish at Horsham beauty spot reported to be ‘gasping for air’

“If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report the matter to Action Fraud at https://orlo.uk/wyxM6.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice