Warning to be extra vigilant during the warmer weather

Operation Magpie is a Sussex Police campaign focused on preventing burglary and raising awareness about protecting homes during the summer months

Neighbourhood Watch has put out a warning to Sussex residents to be extra vigilant during the warmer weather.

An Amber Heat Health Alert for the south east started on June 30 at 10am and will end on July 2 at 9am.

David Hansford, Neighbourhood Watch representative for Adur and Worthing, has put out a warning linked to Operation Magpie, a Sussex Police campaign focused on preventing burglary and raising awareness about protecting homes during the summer months, when burglary rates tend to be higher.

Advice to keep your home safe starts with a thought had by many: "I'm only popping out for 5 mins!"

David says: "As tempting as it is to leave windows open with the warmer weather, it is not worth the risk.

"Each year a number of burglaries are reported during the summer months, and often it is opportunist thieves taking advantage of homes left insecure.

"It’s vital to leave your home locked and secure whenever you leave it. Remember: Close and lock doors and windows, don't leave valuables on display, keep side gates/garages locked."