Warning to bus passengers over smartcard scam

By Sarah Page
Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:16 BST
A warning over a new smartcard scam has gone out from bus company Metrobus.

The bus firm has introduced electronic smartcards known as The Key which passengers can used to pay for travel.

But a new scam on social media offers ‘limited edition The Key card with a six-month subscription.’ A spokesperson for Metrobus said in a message to travellers: “This is not a genuine offer and we urge you not to click on any links, engage with social media posts or provide personal data.

"The offer is being made by multiple handles and accounts and via sponsored posts. Some posts may contain images that may look like products from Metrobus such as a Keycard.

A warning has gone out from Metrobus over a new smartcard scam

“If you see an offer like this please do not click on any links and report the post in the usual way.”

Genuine tickets available on the key are Metrobus ‘Metrorider’ and ‘Metrovoyager’ area tickets which include Horsham Park & Ride tickets and Gatwick Travelcard tickets.

