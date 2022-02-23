Warning to Chichester women after allegations against taxi driver

In a harrowing message to other young women in the area, a social media post alleged that a taxi driver had picked up two people and told them to 'do something for him' before he would drive them home.

The person said they had paid the fare upfront and that the driver eventually pulled up 'in the middle of nowhere' asking the pair for their mobile numbers.

A video of the alleged incident has been handed to police, the post said.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said they were aware of the allegations and have been speaking with police.

The Chichester District Council spokesperson: “We have been made aware of the allegations, and are currently liaising with Sussex Police. Ensuring the safety of residents and visitors in the district is our top priority.”