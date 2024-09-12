Warnings issued by police to anti-social drivers in West Sussex village

Over the last month, police have said that calls have increased across the area of young people driving mopeds on pavements loudly and recklessly in Yapton.

Warnings have been issued to two anti-social drivers who are both from a village in West Sussex

Over the last month, police have said that calls have increased across the area of young people driving mopeds on pavements loudly and recklessly in Yapton.

Police said that it is believed that this is happening frequently between 12pm and midnight, particularly 6pm until 9pm.

Two Section 59 warnings have been issued to a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Yapton, police added.

The warning means that if the driver is given another warning within 12 months, their vehicle will be seized.

If the original vehicle is stopped, regardless of the driver, it will also be seized.

If you have any information or would like to report a crime, contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Precinct.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.