Warrant issued for arrest of Surrey man accused of offences related to Horsham business

Police said Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act.

Sussex Police said the charges relate to a business operated in Horsham.

But he has not attended court this week, where his trial was due to start at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 8, police added.

Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.