Warrant issued for arrest of Surrey man accused of offences related to Horsham business

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Surrey man accused of offences related to a business in Horsham, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:32 pm

Police said Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act.

Sussex Police said the charges relate to a business operated in Horsham.

But he has not attended court this week, where his trial was due to start at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 8, police added.

Most Popular

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act. The charges relate to a business operated in Horsham. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 743 of 01/09/2018.