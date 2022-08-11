Warrant issued for arrest of Surrey man accused of offences related to Horsham business

Police said Oliver Davis, 32, of Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, Surrey, was charged with nine counts of fraud, and one count of breaching the Directors Disqualification Act.
Sussex Police said the charges relate to a business operated in Horsham.
But he has not attended court this week, where his trial was due to start at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 8, police added.
Most Popular
502 Bad Gateway
Sussex Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 743 of 01/09/2018.