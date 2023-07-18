A doorbell camera captured the moment that an apparent gun was brandished in a Horsham street.

Police were called at 10.52pm on Saturday, June 17, to a report of a youth with a handgun in Thompson Road, Broadbridge Heath.

Investigations subsequently led to the CCTV that shows three youths, thought to be two boys and a girl, walking along the road about 30 minutes beforehand.

One of them is seen to quickly hide the weapon when he is seen by members of the public. Witnesses report that the trio continued walking, crossing the intersection with Sargent Way before disappearing from view.

Police are appealing for information about the identities of the youths; in particular, the one who had the weapon who was wearing a white hooded top.

Horsham District policing commander, Ch Insp Sarah Leadbetter, said: “The manner and circumstances in which this weapon was being carried are unusual, but understandably caused serious concern for the residents in the area.

“It may be that it was just an act of bravado, but anyone who carries a weapon in this way is committing an offence.

“Additionally, any such reports can result in a fully armed response by tactical firearms officers, whose weapons are indeed real and they will treat any such sighting as being a significant threat.”

A doorbell camera captured the moment that an apparent gun was brandished in a Horsham street. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who recognises any of the individuals or who has any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1869 of 17.06.