Officers carried out increased patrols through December last year as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign to crackdown on intoxicated drivers over the festive period.

In keeping with previous campaigns, some of those convicted of drink and drug driving are being named to raise awareness of the campaign and to highlight the examples as a deterrent to others who commit or think about committing similar offences.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as persuading loved ones not to drive, and taking sensible steps such as pre-booking taxis or walking home.

“Our officers are determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

A civil engineer who was found asleep in his work van at a roundabout was among the motorists convicted for drink-driving as part of a Sussex Police campaign. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Among those who were recently convicted were a speeding motorcyclist who admitted drinking alcohol the night before, a man who crashed into a traffic light while nearly three times over the alcohol limit, a driver who was seen pulling into a layby to have a drink on his way back from a supermarket, and the civil engineer who was stopped with hazard lights on at a roundabout.

All information comes directly from Sussex Police.

Benjamin Davies, 34, a civil engineer of Station Road, Hailsham, was found slumped across the front seat of a van at the Rodmill roundabout in Eastbourne.

Following a report by the public, he was roused by an officer and was found to be over the alcohol limit on December 2.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 9 it was revealed he tested positive for 105 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Davies admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit. He was disqualified for six months and was fined £461, with £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.

Adrian Karas, 39, formerly a chef of Hill Brow, Hove, was stopped on December 9 in Lancing. He had been seen riding a motorcycle at 46mph in a 30mph zone.

Officers found he did not have a valid licence, with his paperwork showing an expired licence in 2019. He told officers he had been “too busy” to renew the licence and said “I already know how to drive”.

He admitted having a whisky and cola drink before leaving work the night before, and had told the public he had consumed alcohol the night before.

In custody he tested positive for 49ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 9 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He was disqualified for 14 months, fined £507, with £85 costs and a £338 surcharge.

Benedict Glassock, 49, unemployed of Salisbury Road, Worthing, was involved in a road traffic collision in the town on the A259 at 1.40am on December 5.

When officers arrested him they noticed he had glazed eyes and a smell of alcohol. He tested positive for 102ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 9 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for two years. Glassock was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ryan Mann, 27, a construction worker of Beauchamp Road, St Leonards, was arrested at a stop check site on the A259 London Road in Hastings on December 2. Officers could smell alcohol, and he tested positive for 64ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 9 he admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for 18 months. He was fined £400, with £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Phillip Jenkins, 76, retired of Ellerslie Lane, Bexhill, was stopped in Turkey Road on December 5. A member of the public had seen him stop in a layby, where he took out a bottle of spirits believed to be either rum or whisky from the boot of his car.

He was on his way home from the supermarket and stopped to drink alcohol. He tested positive for 44ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 9 he admitted driving over the alcohol limit and was disqualified for one year. He was fined £692, with £85 costs and a £277 surcharge.

Finally, Xhoana Lama, 31, an art and fashion designer of Croydon Road, Caterham, was stopped in Crawley for anti-social driving and was involved in a minor collision. She tested positive for 40ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 11 she admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for one year, with a £415 fine, £85 costs and a £166 surcharge.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include the following:

– A minimum 12 month ban;

– An unlimited fine;

– A possible prison sentence;

– A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

– An increase in your car insurance;

– Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA;