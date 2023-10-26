WATCH: Drug dealers sentenced following hour-long high-speed police pursuit through Sussex

Two drug dealers involved in an hour-long pursuit have been sentenced for dangerous driving, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick McCabe, 28, was the driver of a Volkswagen Golf with passenger Ronnie Beckett, 19.

Sussex Police said he was at a car wash at Copthorne when he saw police officers and drove away at high speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were on patrol in the area as part of an operation to disrupt criminals using the road network.

During the course of the pursuit, police said McCabe, who was already a disqualified driver, was seen reaching high speeds.

Sussex Police said the vehicle he drove was using cloned plates, which he had tried to remove to avoid detection by police.

Police said he completed dangerous overtaking, went through red lights and went the wrong way around a roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was tracked by the National Police Air Service helicopter as well as officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit and Crawley Response who had come to assist colleagues.

Two drug dealers involved in an hour-long pursuit have been sentenced for dangerous driving, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said they were located and arrested in a housing estate in Horley, and following an investigation by Crawley CID, were charged.

At Lewes Crown Court on October 6, McCabe admitted dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

Beckett admitted possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, breach of a suspended sentence order, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told how the incident happened on July 12 this year.

Patrick McCabe, 28, was the driver of a Volkswagen Golf with passenger Ronnie Beckett, 19.

Police said McCabe’s driving was so dangerous that he only narrowly avoided head-on collisions with other vehicles.

Other motorists had to take evasive action including an emergency stop to prevent a collision, Sussex Police added.

Police said McCabe, of no fixed address, and Beckett, of Stoneycroft Walk, Ifield, then tried to run from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage showed them trying to hide from the police before then trying to evade capture through people’s gardens, but they were both arrested.

Inside the car, police found a Gucci bag and a Versace bag containing cannabis and cash, as well as a bank card in McCabe’s name.

Inside the car, police found a Gucci bag and a Versace bag containing cannabis and cash, as well as a bank card in McCabe’s name.

McCabe was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and was given a new disqualification from driving for five years and four months.

Beckett was sentenced to a total of 17 weeks in prison.

Speaking after the case, Inspector Ollie Pullen from the Specialist Enforcement Unit said: “McCabe’s driving was appalling, he showed no regard for his own safety or the safety of other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This case demonstrates the great teamwork and professionalism by officers across the force to ensure that both offenders were caught.

“We are determined to prevent criminals exploiting the road networks for serious criminality.