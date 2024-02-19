WATCH: Eastbourne drugs line dismantled as dealers are sentenced
Jonid Cufaj, Julian Cufaj, and Urim Peraj, operated the “Tony” mobile phone line supplying cocaine from Essex to Eastbourne.
But following an investigation, warrants were executed and they were arrested.
Now, following a trial, they have each been jailed for being concerned in the supply of class A drug.
The three were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 31.
Eastbourne District Commander Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “This was a significant investigation that revealed how the group supplied class A drugs into Eastbourne for more than a year.
“Officers are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our community, and to tackle offences and activity associated with County Lines drug supply.”
Police said that the court was told how Jonid Cufaj, 25, a labourer of London Road, Romford, effectively led the group, while his younger brother Julian Cufaj, 22, unemployed of Southend Arterial Road, Havering, was also linked to the drug supply line in Essex.
They worked with Urim Peraj, 25, unemployed of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne, who acted as the drug dealer in Eastbourne, police added.
Detectives from Eastbourne CID and the Eastbourne Community Investigation Team gathered intelligence as part of Project Adder to disrupt County Lines drug dealing after a drug user was stopped in Eastbourne in February 2023.
The “Tony” line was uncovered, with mobile phone marketing messages alerting customers to drugs available in Eastbourne.
Along with colleagues from Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police as part of Operation Orochi, and Sussex Police’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, warrants were then carried out at four addresses.
Evidence showed how the Cufaj brothers were linked to organising the supply and sale of class A drugs along with Peraj, police confirmed.
Drugs and mobile phones were seized as part of the investigation.
Jonid Cufaj was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug between January 1, 2022, to February 7, 2023. At Lewes Crown Court on January 31 he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Julian Cufaj was found guilty of the same offence, as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine from November 25, 2022 to February 8, 2022, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the same period. He was hailed for five-and-a-half-years in total.
Urim Peraj was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine during the same period. He was jailed for five years.
A fourth man, Arben Vukaj, 39, of Mallards Road, Barking, was found not guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. He was found guilty of possession of cannabis and possessing a weapon for the discharged of a noxious liquid – namely pepper spray.
Chief Inspector Di Lewis added: “Officers from partner forces and our teams here in Sussex showed great professionalism and teamwork to dismantle this drugs line.
“We will continue to target individuals involved in distribution and supply of illegal drugs in Sussex, and we are pleased that this has led to significant sentences in court.”