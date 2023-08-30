WATCH: Gatwick Airport hotel burglar pours himself a pint of beer behind the bar during break-in

Video footage shows the moment a burglar poured himself a glass of beer behind the bar during a break-in.

Sussex Police said Harry Rose forced entry into the hotel near Gatwick Airport and made his way to a closed bar area in the early hours of the morning.

His accomplice Connor Gooderson acted as a lookout during the burglary, police added.

But when challenged by a hotel staff member, Rose dropped a hold all bag containing several bottles worth more than £450, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said he had earlier stolen items from a store inside the North Terminal during a shop theft.

The 25-year-old has been jailed after he admitted burglary and shoplifting at Brighton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, Sussex Police confirmed.

The court was told how Rose, formerly of Wayside, Ifield, Crawley, entered the Marks and Spencer store at the North Terminal at 11.25pm on February 20 this year.

Sussex Police said his friend Gooderson, 21, of Massetts Road, Horley, also entered the store, and together they took steaks, cold meats, protein bars, and cans of fizzy drinks, without paying for the items.

Harry Rose forced entry into the hotel near Gatwick Airport and made his way to a closed bar area in the early hours of the morning. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Then in the early hours of February 21 they forced open the doors of a nearby hotel, with Gooderson acting as a lookout while Rose entered a closed bar area, police added.

Sussex Police said he was seen on CCTV stealing bottles of spirits from behind the bar, and even poured himself a glass of beer while he rummaged around the till area.

A hotel staff member interrupted them and when challenged, Rose dropped the bag of stolen alcohol bottles and left the hotel, police said.

Sussex Police said he was arrested minutes later inside the terminal by officers, and claimed he needed to steal to pay off debts owed by his father to an unknown man.

Both Rose and Gooderson admitted theft from a shop and burglary at the magistrates’ court hearing on August 7, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said Rose was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Police said Gooderson was sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete 20 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions. He must also pay £204 compensation, £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge, Sussex Police added.

Speaking after the case, Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: “Burglary and shop theft causes disruption for businesses and causes concern for the staff who work in them.

“We work alongside Gatwick Airport and businesses here to both prevent crime and to ensure the safety of the public.